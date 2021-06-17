Molly Hensley

Brittany the Ghost

Molly Hensley
Molly Hensley
Hire Me
  • Save
Brittany the Ghost storyboard storytelling story art cartoon graphic novel character comic strip comic art illustration ghost comic
Brittany the Ghost storyboard storytelling story art cartoon graphic novel character comic strip comic art illustration ghost comic
Download color palette
  1. a.png
  2. a2.png

Made this comic about my character Brittany the Ghost. You can read the full comic on my insta too! https://www.instagram.com/molly_hensley/

Molly Hensley
Molly Hensley
Illustrator @Google via ASG ᕕ( ՞ ᗜ ՞ )ᕗ
Hire Me

More by Molly Hensley

View profile
    • Like