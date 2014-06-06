Jackie Lay

Being Happy with Sugar

A sugar parade for The Atlantic. Full image can be seen here: http://www.theatlantic.com/features/archive/2014/06/being-happy-with-sugar/372220/

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
