Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Remdev Studio

Online Learning Platform App

Remdev Studio
Remdev Studio
  • Save
Online Learning Platform App teacher student study education e-learning app minimal clean ux ui streams live learning course online design mobile
Download color palette

Hi guys,

Today we gonna share some inspiration with you.

Here is the concept of mobile app for online learning.
The shot shows a welcome screen, homepage with course categories, new realeses and live stream, and course details.

Show us some love by likes and comments.

____

We are Remdev Studio
Product development studio building valuable apps for Health & Fitness brands. Offering full process from idea validation to product launch. Through challenging core assumptions, we shape the products that improve the lives of thousands every single day.

Check us out at www.remdev.pro
Portfolio www.portfolio.remdev.pro

Where you can find us:
Instagram / Reddit / Linkedin

Remdev Studio
Remdev Studio

More by Remdev Studio

View profile
    • Like