Online Learning Platform App

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
Today we gonna share some inspiration with you.
Here is the concept of mobile app for online learning.
The shot shows a welcome screen, homepage with course categories, new realeses and live stream, and course details.
Show us some love by likes and comments.
____
We are Remdev Studio
Product development studio building valuable apps for Health & Fitness brands. Offering full process from idea validation to product launch. Through challenging core assumptions, we shape the products that improve the lives of thousands every single day.
Check us out at www.remdev.pro
Portfolio www.portfolio.remdev.pro
Where you can find us:
Instagram / Reddit / Linkedin