Ben Stickings

Motion animation - Motion Chef

Ben Stickings
Ben Stickings
  • Save
Motion animation - Motion Chef logo food chef food logo chef branding food branding nutrition lifestyle healthy sweet potato logo animation chef food food video premier pro motion design after effects
Download color palette
  1. sweet_pot_curry_tira.mp4
  2. image_motion_curry.jpg

Filming and editing for Motion Chef - A chef and nutrition coach

https://motionchef.co.uk/

Ben Stickings
Ben Stickings
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ben Stickings

View profile
    • Like