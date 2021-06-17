Creative Folks

Bio - App logo design

logo design wordmark pictogram app logo branding icon design vector logo and branding logo
Creating minimal app logo design for an ongoing project called BIO.
The concept is inspired from NU-BANK logo. The Bio Channel will produce high impact, concise and highly informative bios on most relevant personalities and digital influencers worldwide in the fields of Art, Social Media, E-sports, Tech, Business and others.

toqeers625@gmail.com

