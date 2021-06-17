Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ricardo Pirroni

Tentacle Monstar!

Tentacle Monstar! icon vector artwork logo design branding illustration typography
Fun tentacled monster illustration for Comic Age Clothing.
Grab it here: https://amzn.to/3gxjnPq

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
