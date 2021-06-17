Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jeffrey Palay

Astarly

Jeffrey Palay
Jeffrey Palay
  • Save
Astarly illustration branding vector logo design logo
Download color palette

ASTARLY LOGO DESIGN CONCEPT
A Luxury facility that provides various spa treatments including facials, massages and beauty/wellness consultation. Seek to provide customers with personalized service and five star excellence.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Jeffrey Palay
Jeffrey Palay

More by Jeffrey Palay

View profile
    • Like