Damage Reporting MVP for Desktop & Mobile - Design & Development

Designed & Developed a Desktop and Mobile MVP for Damage Reporting; for an Ireland based Client, SR Technics Airfoil Services Limited in 2016.
It had features from Cloud Integration to Loading/Saving 3D Models Dynamically; From Device Camera and System Access to Mouse & Touch based Interaction and availability on all major platforms using single codebase.
More Info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_40-wgZe6CI
I'm available for UI/UX Design to Development of Apps, Games, Plugins, Extensions for Desktop, Mobile and Web— manofspirit@gmail.com