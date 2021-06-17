Orla Kirwan

Eilír Seaweed Logo + Packaging

We worked with Eilír to create an identity for their seaweed harvesting food business. We designed a strong, clear logo and paired it with a rich colour palette to attract attention on the supermarket shelf. Special attention was given to incorporating the recycled paper cartons into the overall design.

https://hopscotchmultimedia.ie/portfolio/eilir-packaging-design/

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
