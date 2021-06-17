Eilír Seaweed Logo + Packaging

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We worked with Eilír to create an identity for their seaweed harvesting food business. We designed a strong, clear logo and paired it with a rich colour palette to attract attention on the supermarket shelf. Special attention was given to incorporating the recycled paper cartons into the overall design.
