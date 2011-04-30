Bradley Hawkins

CMS Dashboard

Bradley Hawkins
Bradley Hawkins
Hire Me
  • Save
CMS Dashboard ui cms dashboard account settings
Download color palette

Much thanks to http://dribbble.com/cameron.dearsley for the invite.

The shot is part of a Dashboard for a basic CMS application that I am helping a buddy of mine develop.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Bradley Hawkins
Bradley Hawkins
Interface Designer
Hire Me

More by Bradley Hawkins

View profile
    • Like