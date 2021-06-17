Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikolina Cesar

Daily Logo Challenge - day 10

Nikolina Cesar
Nikolina Cesar
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge - day 10 logo design dailylogochallenge branding
Download color palette

Hello!

This is my attempt at day 10 of the #dailylogochallenge.

Logo prompt: Flame Logo
Suggested names: Sizzle, Liight, Flint & Flame

Any feedback is appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Nikolina Cesar
Nikolina Cesar

More by Nikolina Cesar

View profile
    • Like