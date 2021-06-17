Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jackie Kao

Animated Typography

Jackie Kao
Jackie Kao
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. kinetic-typography-cayenne-pepper.mp4
  2. kinetic-typography-boogie.mp4
  3. kinetic-typography-overview-grid.mp4

Did anyone say GIPHY stickers!?!!?!!

I used kinetic typography to expand the brand storytelling and further convey the personality of Health-Ade’s verbal identity. Certain words and phrases carry greater meaning and emotions when animated. ✨

Jackie Kao
Jackie Kao
Visual designer & graphic artist
Hire Me

More by Jackie Kao

View profile
    • Like