Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amal

Download button

Amal
Amal
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey Guys!

Happy to share a detailed version of the download button.
Download free Lottie, MP4 and GIF: button.https://lottiefiles.com/share/pdw91rhx

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Amal
Amal
These are some things I've designed. ⤵
Hire Me

More by Amal

View profile
    • Like