Daily Logo Challenge - day 9

Daily Logo Challenge - day 9 vector logo design dailylogochallenge branding
Hello!

This is my attempt at day 9 of the #dailylogochallenge.

Logo prompt: Streaming Music Startup
Suggested names: Beats, Pitch, Bass

Any feedback is appreciated.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
