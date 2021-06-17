Currarevagh Packaging Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Currarevagh House worked with us to update their visual identity and create a brand that could be used across print and digital media. We started by designing a logo which combined modern design elements while staying true to the traditional character of their boutique hotel. The branding culminated in bespoke packaging designs for their new range of food products.
