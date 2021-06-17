Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Orla Kirwan

Currarevagh Packaging Design

Orla Kirwan
Orla Kirwan
packaging design logo graphic design branding
Currarevagh House worked with us to update their visual identity and create a brand that could be used across print and digital media. We started by designing a logo which combined modern design elements while staying true to the traditional character of their boutique hotel. The branding culminated in bespoke packaging designs for their new range of food products.

https://hopscotchmultimedia.ie/portfolio/currarevagh-branding-packaging-design-2/

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Orla Kirwan
Orla Kirwan

