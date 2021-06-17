Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monolith Studio

DFSocial Website Design

Monolith Studio
Monolith Studio
  • Save
DFSocial Website Design gaming about user interface webdesign product design ui design ui design blockchain graphic design cryptocurrency crypto
DFSocial Website Design gaming about user interface webdesign product design ui design ui design blockchain graphic design cryptocurrency crypto
Download color palette
  1. about.jpg
  2. about2.jpg

Website Design developed for DFSocial, an innovative platform that brings together DeFi and gaming.
DFSocial works as a bridge between holders (sponsors/stakers) and gamers (sponsored players).

Monolith Studio
Monolith Studio

More by Monolith Studio

View profile
    • Like