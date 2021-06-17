Banking App UI

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there Dribbblers 👋!
I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I have been working on the Mobile App. You can download the file from the attachments.
I hope you will like this. Press L to show some love💙 and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Let’s work together: design@carbonteq.com
Thanks for watching.