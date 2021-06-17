Intishib
Banking App UI

Intishib for Carbonteq
Banking App UI minimal flat banking app ui kit freebie uxdesign uidesign daily ui dailyui blue dark designer website web app branding uiux ux design ui
Hi there Dribbblers 👋!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I have been working on the Mobile App. You can download the file from the attachments.
I hope you will like this. Press L to show some love💙 and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

Let’s work together: design@carbonteq.com
Thanks for watching.

Banking App.fig
3 MB
Download
We Build Digital Products UX/UI, Web & Mobile design.
