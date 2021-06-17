Stephen Smith

Urban Juve Hand Sanitizer Gel

Urban Juve Hand Sanitizer Gel skin-care simple clean high-end eucalyptus aloe modern pandemic sanitizer packaging logo branding
At the beginning of the pandemic I was asked to design a hand sanitizer utilizing the refreshed branding I had created for Urban Juve, a Canadian skin care line. I designed the U and J into a simplified symbol that works in many applications and lends itself to fun marketing lingo. I was happy to create this high-end and modern looking hand sanitizer gel package.

