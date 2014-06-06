Shauna Haider

Gift Wrap: Aroha Silhouettes

Gift Wrap: Aroha Silhouettes collateral print pattern
Gift wrap we designed for Canadian jewelry line Aroha Silhouettes featuring their A icon. Matte paper.

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
