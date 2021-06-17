🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
frsh, a fresh grocery delivery company based in chennai, India. The meaning of mark is simple and says - fresh as a dot/green solid and it is in bowl /hand.
Frsh in your hand.
For work inquiry -
donebydude@gmail.com