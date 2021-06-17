Done By Dude

frsh logo
frsh, a fresh grocery delivery company based in chennai, India. The meaning of mark is simple and says - fresh as a dot/green solid and it is in bowl /hand.
Frsh in your hand.

For work inquiry -
donebydude@gmail.com

