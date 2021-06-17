Notes About People — Create a Note

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Since the very beginning of this idea, we partnered with Notes About People to create a tool that provides not just a quiet introspection to our thoughts but also a self portrait of the relationships that surround them.
Case Study | Instagram | Twitter