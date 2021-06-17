Nikolina Cesar

Daily Logo Challenge - day 2

Nikolina Cesar
Nikolina Cesar
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge - day 2 logo design dailylogochallenge branding
Download color palette

Hi!

This is my attempt at second day of the #dailylogochallenge.

Logo prompt: Hot Air Balloon Logo
Suggested names: Lift, Crown, Whoosh

Any feedback is appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Nikolina Cesar
Nikolina Cesar

More by Nikolina Cesar

View profile
    • Like