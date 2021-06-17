Mukhlasur Rahman

Restaurant Menu Flyer template

- Size: 11x8.5 In
- Page: One side
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in
- Working file: Photoshop cs and Ms Word
- Files included: Photoshop cs6 (psd) & ms word (docx)
- Font used: Download link included in help file

