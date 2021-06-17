Nikolina Cesar

Daily Logo Challenge - day 1

Hello!

This is my attempt at first day of the #dailylogochallenge.
Logo prompt: Rocketship Logo
Suggested names: Aerolite, Axis, Comet, Quasar

Any feedback is appreciated.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
