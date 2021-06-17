Medieval Themed slot machine Background

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The scene of the siege of the castle is presented in the background.
You can see how the cannonballs are flying. Destruction is already visible in the walls of the castle. Who will win this battle?
It looks like archers are about to appear on the walls. We are sure that there are hidden resources inside to repel blows to the castle
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
#Medieval #Medievalslot #Medievalthemed #Medievaldesign #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign