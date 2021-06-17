Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Teguh Arief Ramadhan
Selaras Studio

Tour & Travel Website - Header Exploration

Teguh Arief Ramadhan
Selaras Studio
Teguh Arief Ramadhan for Selaras Studio
  • Save
Tour & Travel Website - Header Exploration exploration web website booking mountain destination travel tour hero header interface idea app inspiration design ux ui
Tour & Travel Website - Header Exploration exploration web website booking mountain destination travel tour hero header interface idea app inspiration design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot 1A.png
  2. Dribbble Shot 1B.png

Hello guys, it's me again. This is a website design exploration for an "header" page. Glad to hear your feedback🙌

Hit "L" if you like it 😉, thank you, and have a nice day 🌈

Selaras Studio
Selaras Studio

More by Selaras Studio

View profile
    • Like