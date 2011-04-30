Collin Henderson

Syropia 2.0 • Initial Launch!

Finally launched an initial version of the new Syropia website. Still have a few things to do with it (lightbox for folio examples, get working blog up).

http://syropia.net

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
