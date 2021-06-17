Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer

Cheesemiz

Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer
Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Cheesemiz green door sign cafe restaurant cheese wine gourmet shop mark icon emblem brand identity kharkiv branding ukraine new york logo designer logo
Cheesemiz green door sign cafe restaurant cheese wine gourmet shop mark icon emblem brand identity kharkiv branding ukraine new york logo designer logo
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

Wazzup! ⚡️⚡️

I'm so excited and proud to start posting that project!
It's a branding project for gourmet shop with delicacy cheese and exclusive products in the heart of Baku, Azerbaijan.

How do you like it?

⚡️
Need a logo?
zmiydmitry@gmail.com

Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer
Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer
Full package design for business ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Hire Me

More by Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like