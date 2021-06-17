🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Wazzup! ⚡️⚡️
I'm so excited and proud to start posting that project!
It's a branding project for gourmet shop with delicacy cheese and exclusive products in the heart of Baku, Azerbaijan.
How do you like it?
⚡️
Need a logo?
zmiydmitry@gmail.com