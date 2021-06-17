Prajwal SY

Onboarding - ViTra Virtual Travel App

Prajwal SY
Prajwal SY
  • Save
Onboarding - ViTra Virtual Travel App viral dribbble interaction ux minimalistic mockup mock adobe photoshop cc illustration xd ui ux design design virtual travel virtual tourism travel app app design onboarding
Download color palette

Hello fam,
Onboarding for a Virtual Travel app. Stay home and Travel Virtually.

Haven’t posted something for a long time, need to fix it 😅
Thanks for watching! ❤️
Show some love and please Press “L”.😍

Please leave your constructive feedback.

Let's Connect
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/psy_designs/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/prajwal-sy-502423bb/

Prajwal SY
Prajwal SY

More by Prajwal SY

View profile
    • Like