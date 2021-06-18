Matt Romo
La Visual

LVI Identity Diesel UI Concept v2.0

Matt Romo
La Visual
Matt Romo for La Visual
  • Save
LVI Identity Diesel UI Concept v2.0 concept design techno brand brand identity identity website website design black green motor motor oil auto acid packaging 3d uxui ui ux branding
Download color palette

As a follow up to the odd motor oil packaging that we designed, we want to try and reimagine how UI could look. This design was made with a combination of Adobe Illustrator and 3DS Max. We set up an isometric camera in a 3D scene and created layered elements for an experimental UI for a product page.

31f182d1c1a07bcb02b436213accc48f
Rebound of
LVI Identity Diesel 5W-30 v2.0
By Matt Romo
La Visual
La Visual
Sharing the heart & soul of your brand through great design

More by La Visual

View profile
    • Like