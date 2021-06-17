Illustration Zone

A New Reality

Illustration Zone
Illustration Zone
  • Save
A New Reality people disability distancing health art painterly mary haasdyk isolation covid illustration digital illustrationart illustrator editorial illustration conceptual illustration illustrationartist illustration
Download color palette

A New reality - Mary Haasdyk for San Antonio Magazine
to illustrate (beautifully!) an article about how those with disabilities have been further excluded by COVID changes.
View Mary's portfolio on illustrationzone.com

Illustration Zone
Illustration Zone
Boutique Illustration Agency

More by Illustration Zone

View profile
    • Like