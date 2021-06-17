Alpha logo design

this Logo is for "Alpha" a low-code platform to automate complex marketing workflows.

Alpha enables team to maximize the value from the tools you pay for.

These tools include spreadsheets, marketing platforms, databases, file sharing,

and communication platforms.

Log in to one platform to manage all marketing workflows.

--

Let's work together:

I'm currently open for new freelance opportunities:

Contact me here or via my email:

designbydi01@gmail.com

Let's connect:

Instagram

Thank you