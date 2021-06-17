Cassette Player - C4D exercising

It's been a while using Cinema 4D since the last January but haven't had a chance to work on it for a while. I tried to recover 3D feeling and decided to create a vintage cassette player, headphones. I could remember my memories when I had a cassette player back in the 1990s. Until I had a CD player(!), a cassette player was my loyal friend, a window to see the world. Recording streaming songs from radio and creating my custom tape was one of the fashions when I was a high school student. What was your favorite song?