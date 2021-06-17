Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hady Hayman

23 - Subshare - Wireframes Preview

Hady Hayman
Hady Hayman
  • Save
23 - Subshare - Wireframes Preview ux ui dailyui product design modern minimal website redesign redesign wireframes
Download color palette

A preview of more wireframes part of the Subshare redesign project.

Within a redesign of an old outdated website, the wireframing stage can feel like a messy sandbox for the designer, but it's best to keep it organised to communicate ideas more clearly.

Hady Hayman
Hady Hayman

More by Hady Hayman

View profile
    • Like