On Sale - Adeen Handwritten Font

Adeen is a modern, clean and unique handwritten serif font make your design stand out from the rest by looking innovative. It contains uppercase, lowercase, numbers, punctuation and symbols with multilingual support. This font will pair beautifully with signature, sans serif or handwriting style.

Adeen can be used for headlines, posters, branding, packaging, presentations, logo, quotes, titles, magazines headings, web layouts, promotion, advertising, invitations, packaging design, books, and nearly any creative design.

------------------------------------------------------------

💟🎨💟 Download Link 💟🎨💟

------------------------------------------------------------

🖋️ Checkout More Premium Fonts

Find Us On ↓

OUR WEBSITE | STORE| FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER