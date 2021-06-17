On Sale - Adeen Handwritten Font

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Adeen is a modern, clean and unique handwritten serif font make your design stand out from the rest by looking innovative. It contains uppercase, lowercase, numbers, punctuation and symbols with multilingual support. This font will pair beautifully with signature, sans serif or handwriting style.
Adeen can be used for headlines, posters, branding, packaging, presentations, logo, quotes, titles, magazines headings, web layouts, promotion, advertising, invitations, packaging design, books, and nearly any creative design.
------------------------------------------------------------
💟🎨💟 Download Link 💟🎨💟
------------------------------------------------------------
🖋️ Checkout More Premium Fonts
Find Us On ↓
OUR WEBSITE | STORE| FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER