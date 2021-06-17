Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[iOS Mobile app] UI/UX design for baby sleep tracker's app

Sweet Dreams is iOS Mobile App created for the young parents that is achieves two main goals:
1) to track baby's sleep and raise its quality;
2) sell the unique parenting methodology.

The App also gives an opportunity to:
- track other activities of the baby like feeding, diaper change and walking
- enroll to the mentor consultation for the young parents in different suubjects
- to read the articles in most demand etc.
We achieved the App goals by creating an easy system of entering the data, understandable visual tracker's graphics, and pleasant to use Guide and Mentors sections.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
