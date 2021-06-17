Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Guillaume Chuquet

Banking App

Guillaume Chuquet
Guillaume Chuquet
  • Save
Banking App red money ux ui app mobile design mobile app light payment fintech financial finance bank app bank banking
Download color palette

Redesign and exploration of new functionality in partnership with a service from the French insurance company MAIF.

Creation of a new graphic charter as well as a set of icons.

Hope you like it !

Guillaume Chuquet
Guillaume Chuquet

More by Guillaume Chuquet

View profile
    • Like