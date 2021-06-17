Skin Care Landing page

Hi Dribbblers! ✌️

Today I want to share with you the new web page design of Skin care, which was a great project.

My client contacted me because he wanted a new and modern interface.

What was my role:

- User Interface Design

- Interaction Design

For skin care, make up, and cosmetics that loves to serve their customers a great service.

Press "L" and enjoy the shot.

_______

Have a project to discuss? Say hey at:

ux.mamun@gmail.com