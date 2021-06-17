Skin Care Landing page

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers! ✌️
Today I want to share with you the new web page design of Skin care, which was a great project.
My client contacted me because he wanted a new and modern interface.
What was my role:
- User Interface Design
- Interaction Design
For skin care, make up, and cosmetics that loves to serve their customers a great service.
Press "L" and enjoy the shot.
_______
Have a project to discuss? Say hey at:
ux.mamun@gmail.com