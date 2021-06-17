Jeremy Jones

Tate Woodworking Branding

Custom cabinet and furniture client wanted a logo along with a mark that could be wood burned into finished projects. Myriad Pro Bold and Regular typography.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
