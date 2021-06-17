Set of slot characters - Animation design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The video shows the animated symbols of the slot.
A figurine of a cat with a raised paw, maneki-neko, brings good luck and wealth. The tiger is a symbol of strength and victory. Three golden feng shui talismans - to help players attract wealth.
All symbols shimmer with golden light. The mascot reflects and floats a landscape with a luxurious pagoda.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/eastern-riches/
