Set of slot characters - Animation design

The video shows the animated symbols of the slot.

A figurine of a cat with a raised paw, maneki-neko, brings good luck and wealth. The tiger is a symbol of strength and victory. Three golden feng shui talismans - to help players attract wealth.

All symbols shimmer with golden light. The mascot reflects and floats a landscape with a luxurious pagoda.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/eastern-riches/

