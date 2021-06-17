Spirii Go - Simplifying electric car charging experience

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Spirii was looking to expand the number of chargers and customers rapidly over the next 6-9 months. To support their growth we provided with a new backend system and a more effective app out in the market.
- Role: Solo Designer
- Project period: 2 months
- Tasks: Field research, Conceptual App Flows, Low Fidelity Prototyping, High Fidelity UI Design, Implementation Support
Live product: https://apps.apple.com/dk/app/spirii-go/id1493532817