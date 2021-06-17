Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CoinBloom Logo purple startup abstract flower colorful brand identity finance bitcoin cryptocurrency blockchain crypto bloom coin design minimal logomark mark branding identity logo
We are witnessing the blooming era of cryptocurrency and blockchain companies. Here I'm presenting a rejected logo proposal done for one such company. CoinBloom is an online platform that allows users to create, sell and trade in cryptocurrencies.
