Consistent Iconography

Consistent Iconography user experience user interface consistent icons footer ux dribbble ui iconography
Hi,

This is my dribbble new shot. Here you can see dribbble's existing footer portion with my proposed changes. I have tried to make the icons more consistent. I hope that all of you like this. Please share your opinion that which one you think more rational.

Don't forget to tap the heart icon to fill my heart.

Thanks

