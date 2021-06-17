🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello guys! 🖐
This is the Business Brochure Profile Design
FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File
WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email: creativetaibur@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +88 01711396814
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creativetaibur
Thank you!