Faresego Script Font

Faresego is a modern and hand-brushed script typeface which will add charm into your designs. It contains uppercase and lowercase alphabet, numbers, punctuation, symbols with multilingual support. This font will pair beautifully with signature, sans serif or handwriting style. Faresego can be used for headlines, posters, branding, packaging, presentations, logo, quotes, titles, magazines headings, web layouts, advertising, invitations, packaging design, books, and nearly any creative design.

