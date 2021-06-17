Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joseph Durning

Gemmy

Joseph Durning
Joseph Durning
  • Save
Gemmy animation graphic design motion graphics illustration 3d
Download color palette

This shot is all about the reflections and the lighting. There are no blurry reflections in this. It's 100% in camera and surrounding flags of different colours and values of grey. Not an easy feat but the results look as tempting as candy.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Joseph Durning
Joseph Durning

More by Joseph Durning

View profile
    • Like