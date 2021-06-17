🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This shot is all about the reflections and the lighting. There are no blurry reflections in this. It's 100% in camera and surrounding flags of different colours and values of grey. Not an easy feat but the results look as tempting as candy.