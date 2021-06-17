Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Safety & Security Newsletter

Safety & Security Newsletter newsletter layout graphic design branding illustration design
I design and co-edit a monthly safety and security newsletter for ThayerMahan. I am in charge of sourcing articles, layout, distribution, and readership tracking.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
