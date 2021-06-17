Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amanda Southworth

Heathcare eLearning Catalog

Amanda Southworth
Amanda Southworth
Heathcare eLearning Catalog
I designed a 60-page comprehensive healthcare eLearning catalog, covering their 450+ course offerings. The catalog contains an overview of each eLearning library and the features they provide, such as scripts, knowledge checks, exams, continuing education units, study guides, resources, etc. The full course catalog can be viewed here: http://hcpro.com/coursecatalog

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Amanda Southworth
Amanda Southworth

