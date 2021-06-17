Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maciej Zielinski

DigiArt - NFT Marketplace Website

Maciej Zielinski
Maciej Zielinski
Hire Me
  • Save
DigiArt - NFT Marketplace Website design web landing page website web site web page landing product page nft crypto web design
DigiArt - NFT Marketplace Website design web landing page website web site web page landing product page nft crypto web design
Download color palette
  1. DigiArt- Mockup@2x@2x.jpg
  2. Untitled-1.jpg

NFT Marketplace website exploration

DigiArt is a digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Buy, sell, discover and collect exclusive digital assets.

Instagram

Maciej Zielinski
Maciej Zielinski
Graphic and Web Designer from Manchester.
Hire Me

More by Maciej Zielinski

View profile
    • Like