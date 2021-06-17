Taibur Rahman

Brochure Profile Template

Taibur Rahman
Taibur Rahman
  • Save
Brochure Profile Template minimal vector branding ux ui logo things design illustration typography minimalist brochure graphic design
Download color palette

Hello guys! 🖐
This is the Brochure Profile Template Design

FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email: creativetaibur@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +88 01711396814
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creativetaibur

Thank you!

Taibur Rahman
Taibur Rahman

More by Taibur Rahman

View profile
    • Like